Cocaine
A Lower Mainland Cannabis company says it has received approval from Health Canada to legally possess, produce, and sell cocaine.

Adastra Holdings Inc. in Langley received a Controlled Drug and Substances Dealer’s Licence in August last year, which — at the time — only allowed it to produce and distribute up to 1,000 grams of psilocybin and psilocin, psychoactive compounds found in various species of fungi.

Reporter (BC)

Reid Small is a BC Reporter for the Western Standard and West Coast Standard based in the Vancouver Bureau. He has worked as a freelance photojournalist and in independent media.

Grinder
Grinder

7-Obfuscate electoral practices...check

8-Legalize carrying hard drugs...check

9-Street injection sites...check

10-Push climate cause, ignore historical climate change...check

11-Make China & Russia scapegoats for all ails...check

12-Make the word Freedom rival the word Eff U Cee Kay in offensiveness...check

13-Blame current national issues on old governments...check

14-Create new industry by decimating existing industry...check

Grinder
Grinder

1-Marijuana...check

2-Beer & wine in city parks and greenpaces...check

-3Rampant online streaming...check

4-Canned and boxed news...check

5-Ban protests we don't like...check

6-Forced vaccine trails...check....

Grinder
Grinder

Atta boy, if you can't beat 'em, join 'em! Okay, whats the next hallucinogen we can release to the public from our "Confound and Distract"?

Let's see...see next post, feel free to add to it!

