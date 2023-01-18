Premier David Eby
The BC government is ponying up $90 million in an attempt to support industrial manufacturing projects and create jobs in the forest industry, which is currently suffering mill closures and layoffs. 

The announcement comes a week after 300 people learned they’d be losing their jobs at a Prince George pulp and paper mill.

Reporter (BC)

Reid Small is a BC Reporter for the Western Standard and West Coast Standard based in the Vancouver Bureau. He has worked as a freelance photojournalist and in independent media.

