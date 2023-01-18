The BC government is ponying up $90 million in an attempt to support industrial manufacturing projects and create jobs in the forest industry, which is currently suffering mill closures and layoffs.
The announcement comes a week after 300 people learned they’d be losing their jobs at a Prince George pulp and paper mill.
Canfor said the mill’s pulp line — which converts wood fibre into market pulp used for the manufacturing of products such as paper — will be phased out by the end of March.
The move follows the downsizing of several forestry companies around the world.
BC Premier David Eby said Tuesday he wants to get more good-paying jobs from the province’s forests, as well as every other resource.
“The investments we are making in rural BC will help do that by supporting companies to get into the business of creating value-added products, like mass timber,” said Eby.
“Our whole province benefits when local workers and their families can build good lives in the rural communities they call home.”
Eby says the new funding will help forestry companies launch new products and produce higher value products.
For example, the province notes the fund may provide support to a forestry company that needs to buy new equipment to support new product lines, such as mass timber production or paper packaging, or smaller-diameter tree processing and manufacturing, or a company that wants to build or expand a plastics-alternative manufacturing facility in a rural community.
The fund will focus on areas experiencing economic impacts from changes in the forestry sector.
“This new program will enable future strategic investments by the pulp and paper sector," said Joe Nemeth, manager at BC Pulp and Paper Coalition.
"This works well with government’s new initiatives to increase fibre supply for the pulp sector by expanding wildfire salvage opportunities, reducing slash burning and doing more to ensure waste is removed from the bush. Investing in innovation for current operations is an important step in diversifying our sector."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.