BC Conservative board says Doerkson stays leader if the party wins

That sequence is why Breguet's question lands with part of the party's own base. The last two leadership crises were not settled by a clean membership vote, leaving many party members with the perception the party itself does not respect the interests and wishes of the membership.

In December 2025 the board certified then-Leader John Rustad "professionally incapacitated" under Article 11.02 after a caucus letter, named Trevor Halford interim, and never put the ouster to a universal member ballot. Rustad called the phrase "creative" terminology and not a constitutional mechanism, then resigned the next day rather than take the society to court.

More recently, Findlay won the extra-parliamentary leadership on May 30, 51% to 49% over Caroline Elliott on the fourth ballot.

Nine sitting Conservatives then walked out between August 14 and September 2. On September 17 two sitting MLAs asked her to resign at an emergency Vancouver caucus; she refused. Last Thursday at the Union of BC Municipalities convention she said, "I'm not going anywhere."

Friday the Clerk recorded Trevor Halford, Claire Rattée and Rustad as no longer affiliated with the caucus after interim Official Opposition leader Heather Maahs sent word. Sunday morning Surrey-Serpentine River MLA Linda Hepner told CBC she had quit the caucus.

Sunday afternoon, after an alleged tape containing her husband — South Surrey MLA Brent Chapman — speaking to someone "threateningly" was sent to her, she resigned 113 days after the membership vote.