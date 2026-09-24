BC Conservative board says Doerkson stays leader if the party wins

PENTICTON — The Conservative Party of BC board said Wednesday that interim Leader Lorne Doerkson will remain party leader if Conservatives win the October 24 election, and that it will use the party's constitution and the Societies Act to make that stick.
The authorized party account posted the board's wording just after 1:20 p.m. PDT.
"When Mr. Doerkson leads the Party to victory on October 24, he will remain Leader," the statement said. "The Board will pursue the appropriate means under the Party's Constitution and Bylaws and the Societies Act to give effect to this intention."
It added, "A Premier chosen by British Columbians deserves the certainty of leading his party. This amendment will provide it."
Bryan Breguet, a Langara College economist and Too Close To Call analyst who was the party's 2024 Vancouver-Langara candidate, quoted the post and asked the question the text leaves open.
"How? How can you guarantee this when it'll likely require a modification of the Constitution?" Breguet wrote.
The posted March 1, 2025 constitution does not let a board press release finish that job. Article 12 lets the board name an interim Leader. The same article says that person may not then be a contestant in the leadership election that follows. Article 11.03 still requires the board, after a resignation, to call a special leadership election within 12 months and to give members at least 180 days' notice, a window the board may shorten.
An amendment is a different instrument.
Article 10 sends proposed changes to the Constitution and Bylaw Review Committee at least 60 days before an annual or special general meeting, to the board at least 30 days before that meeting, and then to members as a special resolution that needs two-thirds of those present — a high-bar for a party membership not exactly known for arriving at consensus easily.
Former party executive director Angelo Isidorou sketched the same route as the party on Monday, before the writ dropped.
Speaking to Victoria News after Doerkson's appointment, Isidorou said the likelier option if Doerkson "runs and wins" is that he "will remain as both the party leader and the premier by virtue of a simple constitutional amendment," and that he would "probably overwhelmingly have the support" at a special or annual general meeting.
Doerkson was recommended by sitting caucus members and accepted by the board on Sunday after Kerry-Lynne Findlay resigned the leadership that afternoon. Findlay had won that job on May 30 in a membership ballot. She remains a Conservative, and she is no longer the Leader the constitution is written around.
That sequence is why Breguet's question lands with part of the party's own base. The last two leadership crises were not settled by a clean membership vote, leaving many party members with the perception the party itself does not respect the interests and wishes of the membership.
In December 2025 the board certified then-Leader John Rustad "professionally incapacitated" under Article 11.02 after a caucus letter, named Trevor Halford interim, and never put the ouster to a universal member ballot. Rustad called the phrase "creative" terminology and not a constitutional mechanism, then resigned the next day rather than take the society to court.
More recently, Findlay won the extra-parliamentary leadership on May 30, 51% to 49% over Caroline Elliott on the fourth ballot.
Nine sitting Conservatives then walked out between August 14 and September 2. On September 17 two sitting MLAs asked her to resign at an emergency Vancouver caucus; she refused. Last Thursday at the Union of BC Municipalities convention she said, "I'm not going anywhere."
Friday the Clerk recorded Trevor Halford, Claire Rattée and Rustad as no longer affiliated with the caucus after interim Official Opposition leader Heather Maahs sent word. Sunday morning Surrey-Serpentine River MLA Linda Hepner told CBC she had quit the caucus.
Sunday afternoon, after an alleged tape containing her husband — South Surrey MLA Brent Chapman — speaking to someone "threateningly" was sent to her, she resigned 113 days after the membership vote.
"The battle for Conservatives should not be with other Conservatives. It must be with the NDP," she wrote. She said she would stay on the Abbotsford-Mission ballot. Premier David Eby's Tuesday writ cancelled that byelection.
A significant, and outspoken, segment of the membership has spent the days since calling that sequence a board-and-caucus override of the May 30 result. The same complaint is running under Wednesday's Doerkson pledge: the board is again promising an outcome before members have voted on the amendment text.
An interim who cannot contest under Article 12 would, on the raw text of the party's constitution as its presently written, have to step aside after a win and let someone else seek the official job within the next 12 months, even if voters had just made him premier. The board is telling candidates, donors, and the public it will not let that happen.
However, if the party intends to remain faithful to its own constitution, it still needs the approval of two-thirds of the members in a room, on a special resolution.
Nominations close October 3 at 1 p.m. Pacific. Final voting day is Saturday, October 24.
The board has not said when, specifically, it would call the meeting that would have to ratify the promise it posted Wednesday.