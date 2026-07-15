BC Conservative critic says NDP ‘soft on crime’ amid Operation Hardball crackdown

Conservative critic blasts NDP ‘virtue signalling’ on public safety as Operation Hardball exposes alleged India-linked extortion and violence networks in British Columbia.

“Operation Hardball” — A multinational law enforcement operation targeting alleged members of India-linked transnational crime networks involved in extortion, drug trafficking and violence. The RCMP and FBI-led effort has resulted in dozens of arrests across Canada, the United States and Europe. Public domain / Law enforcement agencies (RCMP, FBI, U.S. Department of Justice)