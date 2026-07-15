BC Conservative critic says NDP ‘soft on crime’ amid Operation Hardball crackdown

NEW WESTMINSTER — A BC Conservative critic says the NDP government’s approach to organized crime relies too heavily on committees and announcements while failing to deliver meaningful deterrence, even as an international police operation targets transnational gangs operating in the province..Bryan Tepper, the Opposition critic for the Solicitor General and MLA for Surrey-Panorama, criticized the government’s handling of public safety issues highlighted by Operation Hardball during an interview with the Western Standard Monday.Operation Hardball, a multinational effort involving the FBI, RCMP and other agencies, recently led to dozens of arrests and charges against alleged members of India-linked crime networks involved in drug trafficking, extortion, and violence, including connections to high-profile cases..Tepper, a former RCMP officer with extensive experience in Surrey, said the NDP’s response has been inadequate.“We need to crack down on all crime, first of all. So if there is a deterrence for this … everybody knows the NDP is soft on crime,” Tepper said. He criticized the government for making “a few arrests of our low-level guys” who are often released without custody and for relying on federal authorities for deportations without sufficient pressure.Instead of action, Tepper said the NDP opts for “endless announcements committees” and press releases. “They want to get fighting the crime, not issuing more statements to do more press releases,” he added.On federal Criminal Code amendments, Tepper said they could have gone further but welcomed positive steps such as reverse onus provisions and Bailey’s Law — legislation advanced with input from Conservative MLA Kristina Loewen.“The NDP’s priorities are out of whack. Usually it’s virtue signalling over public protection,” Tepper said, drawing parallels to the province’s handling of the drug crisis where more studies and outreach have coincided with worsening outcomes.Solicitor General officials have issued generic statements praising police efforts in relation to such operations, but Tepper said the government has not provided a substantive response specific to Operation Hardball.The comments come amid ongoing concerns about extortion, gang violence, and public safety in Metro Vancouver communities..British Columbia has faced a surge in targeted extortion and intimidation, particularly within Indo-Canadian communities in Surrey and the Lower Mainland. Business owners, immigration consultants, and residents have reported receiving threats via WhatsApp and phone calls, often demanding large sums of money under the name of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.Failure to pay has resulted in shootings at homes and businesses, arson, and other violence intended to create a “culture of fear.”Low-level operatives have reportedly been hired for as little as a few thousand dollars to carry out attacks, while higher-level coordination is alleged to come from overseas.The Lawrence Bishnoi syndicate is a transnational criminal network originating in India. Its leader, Lawrence Bishnoi, directs operations from a prison cell in India using smuggled cellphones, according to U.S. and Canadian authorities. Satinderjeet Singh, better known as Goldy Brar — described as Bishnoi’s childhood friend — has been identified as the alleged head of North American operations..In August 2025, Abbotsford police received a letter purportedly from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang that warned it had more than 1,000 “foot soldiers” ready to carry out extortion-related shootings and other violence in Canada.The letter was revealed in testimony at an Immigration and Refugee Board deportation hearing earlier this year.