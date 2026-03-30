BC Conservative leadership candidate Yuri Fulmer signs pact with OneBC to ‘unite the right’

VANCOUVER — One of six remaining candidates in the British Columbia Conservative Party leadership race has forged a deal with the OneBC aimed at preventing vote-splitting on the right and clearing a path to a majority conservative government.Yuri Fulmer, a Vancouver businessman and one of six remaining contenders to replace outgoing Conservative Leader John Rustad, announced the “Unite the Right Accord” on Monday with Dallas Brodie, the leader of OneBC and MLA for Vancouver-Quilchena..“Everyone knows it, but no one wants to talk about it: If Conservatives are divided in the next election, the NDP wins,” Fulmer wrote in a statement posted to X.“But @Dallas_Brodie and I just ended that threat. Today, I’m proud to announce the Unite the Right Accord, an historic commitment to ensure an unbreakable conservative firewall in the next election. No more vote splitting.”Under the pact, OneBC will stand down its candidates in 88 of the province’s 93 ridings and throw its support behind Conservative nominees backed by Fulmer.In return, the Conservatives will clear the field for OneBC candidates in five ridings. The goal, Fulmer said, is “an unbreakable conservative firewall” that stops the NDP from winning re-election through a divided right-wing vote.Furthermore, OneBC has agreed to a formal Confidence and Supply Agreement to support a future Conservative Party of BC government led by Yuri Fulmer.The agreement comes as the Conservative Party of BC prepares for its leadership vote, which opens May 9 with results expected May 30.Fulmer, who entered the race first and has already secured endorsements from former leadership contenders Bruce Banman, has positioned himself as the candidate best able to deliver a business-focused, disciplined conservative message capable of defeating the NDP.The deal marks a rare public alignment between the two parties and is expected to strengthen Fulmer’s position among Conservative members concerned about vote-splitting or a potential ideological shift toward the centre, reminiscent of the former BC Liberal Party.