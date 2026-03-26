BC Conservative MLA Hon Chan removed from caucus over criminal charges

VANCOUVER — Richmond Centre MLA Hon Chan has been arrested and charged with allegations related to domestic violence dating back to 2024, prompting his immediate removal from the BC Conservative caucus..In a statement issued Thursday, Conservative Interim Leader Trevor Halford said Chan informed him of the serious criminal charges Wednesday. The caucus and party had no prior knowledge of the matter or any related incidents.“Action was taken immediately upon becoming aware of these charges,” the statement reads. “Our caucus wishes to be clear, any allegations of domestic violence are taken seriously. Anyone who experiences it deserves to know that people in positions of public trust will be held to the highest standard of accountability.”Halford added that Chan is entitled to the presumption of innocence and due process before the courts, and that the caucus will respect the appropriate process as it proceeds.BC Prosecution Service detailed on Thursday that Chan is facing charges of assault, assault by choking, and uttering threats for alleged offences on January 12, 2024. The statement further notes a special prosecutor was appointed to the case in June 2025 and that Chan was officially charged yesterday..Chan, elected in the 2024 provincial election and serving as the party’s critic for ICBC, TransLink, transit and climate solutions, could not immediately be reached for comment.The development comes as the Official Opposition continues leadership and caucus transitions, with Halford serving as interim leader and a new leader set to take over the party on May 30.