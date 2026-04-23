BC

BC Conservative proposes bill requiring politicians complete basic economics training

Kelowna-Mission MLA Gavin Dew’s private member’s bill would force new politicians to learn basic economics. The push comes after federal NDP figure Avi Lewis displays a glaring misunderstanding of how Canada’s tax system works.
David Eby and Gavin Dew
David Eby and Gavin DewIllustration by Jarryd Jäger, Western Standard
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David Eby
Rachel Gilmore
Gavin Dew
Avi Lewis
BC NDP has history of running deficits

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