BC Conservative race narrows as Banman drops out, endorses Fulmer

VANCOUVER — Abbotsford South MLA Bruce Banman suspended his bid for the leadership of the Conservative Party of British Columbia on March 15, 2026, and threw his support behind entrepreneur Yuri Fulmer.Banman, who announced his candidacy in early February and was among the nine candidates approved to advance in late February after meeting signature and fee requirements, cited the need for fresh energy in the growing party.In a statement, he praised Fulmer as someone who could protect the party's principles, defeat the NDP government, and inspire confidence among voters.."I'm incredibly grateful to receive the endorsement of MLA Bruce Banman," Fulmer posted in response. "Bruce was vital in raising the profile of the BC Conservatives and securing Official Party Status in the Legislature.".The move comes amid a crowded field that includes other incumbent MLAs such as Peter Milobar (Kamloops Centre) and Harman Bhangu (Langley-Abbotsford), along with former federal MP Kerry-Lynne Findlay, commentator Caroline Elliott, former B.C. Liberal cabinet minister Iain Black, former grocery executive Darrell Jones, and Fulmer.Meanwhile, Langley-Abbotsford MLA Harman Bhangu is expected to suspend his campaign in the coming days, according to party sources and online speculation.Rumours circulating among observers suggest Bhangu may endorse commentator Caroline Elliott, with some noting that elements of the "common sense" wing of the party appear to be coalescing around her bid.Bhangu launched his campaign in mid-February under the slogan "Let's Rebuild BC Together," but has faced questions about sufficient support to remain competitive.The leadership contest follows the resignation of former leader John Rustad in 2025, with interim leader Trevor Halford currently at the helm.