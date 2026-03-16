BC

BC Conservative race narrows as Banman drops out, endorses Fulmer

The Conservative Party of British Columbia leadership race, slated to conclude in May 2026, is already slimming down, with at least one candidate suspending his campaign over the weekend and another rumoured to follow suit shortly.
Bruce Banman
Bruce BanmanIllustration by Jarryd Jäger, Western Standard
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John Rustad
Bc Conservative Leader
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Bruce Banman
Harman Bhangu
Trevor Halford
Yuri Fulmer

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