BC

BC Conservative video documents NDP's pattern of racism accusations against British Columbians

Cosmin Dzsurdzsa, communications director for the BC Conservative caucus, speaks during an outdoor interview.
Cosmin Dzsurdzsa, communications director for the BC Conservative caucus, speaks during an outdoor interview.File photo
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Bc
Bcpoli
David Eby
Racism
Cosmin Dzsurdzsa
Kerry-Lynne Findlay
Rohini Arora
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Western Standard
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