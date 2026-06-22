BC

BC Conservatives blast NDP and Carney for spending millions to buy 2,200 unsold condos from developers

Conservatives warn the condo purchase scheme props up high prices and ignores proven solutions like cutting taxes and restoring investment certainty across the province.
David Eby and Mark Carney in Victoria, BC
David Eby and Mark Carney in Victoria, BCScreenshot: YouTube
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David Eby
Condo
Mark Carney
Bailout
Kerry-Lynne Findlay
Linda Hepner
Vancouver real estate market
Steve Kooner
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