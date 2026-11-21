MUKACHEVO — The Conservative government has dismissed seven deputy ministers and at least 17 associate and assistant deputy ministers in the first days after taking office, according to reporting by Rob Shaw.Shaw posted the numbers on Friday evening, after Lorne Doerkson was sworn in as the 38th premier at Government House in Victoria..The post identified the most prominent changes in the health, forests and attorney general portfolios..An official directory of deputy ministers released the same day lists the new appointments. Geoff Cowper, KC, a Vancouver litigator with more than 40 years at the bar, is named deputy attorney general. Peter Pokorny, who previously served as a deputy minister in the energy and climate portfolio, is listed for health. Janis Simpkins is named for forests.Kim Henderson, who held the top public-service job under Christy Clark and served as interim during the transition, is confirmed as deputy minister to the premier, cabinet secretary and head of the public service. She replaces Shannon Salter in that role..Nearly all of the replies under Shaw’s post were positive. A wide number of them said the incoming government had not gone far enough and urged further action deeper into the senior ranks of the public service.One reply called the dismissals a great start and told the Conservatives to "keep going."Another said they needed to go way deeper and try thousands, arguing that NDP-aligned officials remained embedded throughout the bureaucracy and that the public service would otherwise stay under the unions’ influence.A third began, "Nowhere near enough.".Several other posts used similar language: a good start, keep going, or that the first round should have come sooner. A smaller number of replies were more cautious or critical, but the dominant tone on the platform was that the changes were incomplete.The new government has not yet published a full list of the officials who were removed.