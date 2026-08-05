BC

BC Conservatives’ political operations director steps down

Mark Robertson exits after overseeing a 462% membership surge and the full repayment of a $5-million campaign loan, warning Kerry-Lynne Findlay’s incoming team not to "squander the gains."
Kerry-Lynne Findlay (centre right) celebrates with supporters after winning the BC Conservative Party leadership.
Kerry-Lynne Findlay (centre right) celebrates with supporters after winning the BC Conservative Party leadership.Jarryd Jäger on X (@JarrydJaeger)
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Angelo Isidorou
Kerry-Lynne Findlay
mark robertson
BC Conservative
Conservative Party of BC
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Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news