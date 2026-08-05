BC Conservatives’ political operations director steps down

PENTICTON — The Conservative Party of BC’s director of political operations and membership has stepped down, the latest senior departure as Leader Kerry-Lynne Findlay continues reshaping the party’s staff..Mark Robertson announced his exit in a lengthy social media farewell post Tuesday, detailing the party’s rapid growth under the previous team and issuing a pointed message to the incoming leadership.“The incoming staff of the Leader are the beneficiaries of a modern political party with a strong bank balance, large membership base, and robust database system to empower and build strong viable riding associations,” Robertson wrote. “My hope is that these new stewards do not squander this opportunity to build on work that has been accomplished so far.”He added that a party leader “is entrusted as a temporary steward of a political party with a responsibility to grow and nurture the Party. This will be the basis of future judgement of this Leader’s time in charge of the Conservative Party of BC.”.Robertson said membership stood at 7,509 at the end of 2025 and has since expanded “by well over 462% to over 42,000 fully verified members,” driven by the recent leadership race and riding association efforts. He also noted the party secured a $5,000,000 loan in September 2024 to fund the provincial election campaign and paid it off entirely by April 2026, leaving the organization debt-free.He credited Executive Director Angelo Isidorou, Managing Director Philip Dippenaar and Director of Major Giving Jacquie Prokopanko for their work, and thanked interim Leader Trevor Halford and interim Chief of Staff Allie Blades for building cohesion among caucus, caucus staff and party staff. Robertson said Azim Jiwani recruited him in the summer of 2024.The departure continues a wave of senior staff changes since Findlay won the leadership on May 30. Isidorou stepped down as executive director in late July, and multiple other positions have turned over as the new leader installs her own team.Robertson, who has spent 48 years in politics, outlined a long résumé that includes stints with the BC Social Credit Party from 1978 to 1994 and the BC Liberal Party from 1994 to 2024 before joining the Conservatives. He said he worked under 12 different provincial party leaders or interim leaders, including for premiers Bill Vander Zalm, Rita Johnston, Gordon Campbell and Christy Clark, and federally under prime ministers Brian Mulroney and Kim Campbell.“I will not be joining another provincial political party for if a splintering of the vote on the centre right of the political spectrum occurs the NDP will be re-elected,” he wrote. “Our province cannot afford this.”