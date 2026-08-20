BC

BC Conservatives replace president in latest shakeup

The Conservative Party of BC has replaced its long-serving president and vice-president, installing an Elliott-campaign ally as the new board chair in a move some insiders are reading as an olive branch after a bitter leadership race.
President Aisha Estey
President Aisha EsteyPhoto: Jarryd Jäger, Western Standard
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Bcpoli
Peter Milobar
Aisha Estey
Kerry-Lynne Findlay
John Rusted
BC Conservative
Mauro Francis
Yuri Fulmer
Sharon White
Pavneet Singh
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news