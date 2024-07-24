BC Conservatives slam EBY after charges dropped because of delays for alleged child molester

The British Columbia Conservatives said it is outraged about charges being stayed against a man accused of sexually assaulting a six-year-old girl. Because the charges were dropped due to significant court delays, the BC Conservatives said it highlights a severe failure in the administration of justice under Premier David Eby. “Ensuring our courts run smoothly is a provincial responsibility — one that David Eby has failed at,” said BC Conservative leader John Rustad in a Wednesday press release.“The administration of justice in British Columbia is in shambles, and this recent case is a devastating example of the consequences.”Provincial Court of British Columbia Judge Mayland McKimm found long delays pushed the trial beyond the 18-month limit set by the Supreme Court of Canada. The delays resulted in the stay of charges against the man, despite the severity of the allegations. While laws are written in Ottawa, the Conservatives emphasized the administration of justice is a provincial responsibility. It said the failure to provide enough Crown attorneys, sheriffs, and judges is a clear dereliction of duty by the BC government. The Supreme Court of Canada defined in R. vs. Jordan in 2016 the right to a speedy trial. Despite this ruling, the Conservatives said the BC government failed to allocate the resources needed to uphold this right and ensure justice is served. McKimm predicted the collapse of more cases due to a “court scheduling model that fails to accommodate trials that run on longer than anticipated.” Since the case involved the alleged sexual assault of a young child, it said it should have been given the highest priority. BC Conservative candidate Elenore Sturko (Surrey-Cloverdale) said this ordeal was a mismanagement of time and resources. “Here we have someone accused of molesting a child, who now won’t be held accountable,” said Sturko. “This failure is a stark reminder of the urgent need for reform in our justice system.” In response, the Conservatives called for urgent measures to address the resource shortages in the provincial court system and ensure similar incidents do not happen again. It said justice must be served and victims’ rights protected. Rustad concluded by saying the BC government’s mismanagement and inaction “have led to a profound miscarriage of justice.” He said it is unacceptable this child’s quest for justice was stopped by bureaucratic delays and a lack of resources. “We demand immediate action to rectify these failures and restore confidence in our judicial system,” he said. The Trial Lawyers Association of British Columbia sounded the alarm on a critical shortage of sheriffs in the province on June 7, leading to significant delays in the justice system.READ MORE: BC lawyers say sheriff shortage 'crisis' delaying criminal casesThe shortage was highlighted in recent media reports and has impacted criminal cases, compromising courtroom safety and prompting calls for urgent action from the BC government.Two high-profile cases were delayed in May due to the unavailability of sheriffs, leaving lawyers idle. This was not an isolated incident, with courtroom closures due to sheriff shortages becoming more common.