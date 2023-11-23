BC Conservatives unveil climate change policies focusing on adaptability

BC Conservative leader John Rustad said his party's climate change policies “will not go down the rabbit hole of over-taxation, hype, scare-tactics and false promises.”“Our climate approach will be about safeguarding BC’s future and fighting tooth and nail to make life more affordable for everyday, hardworking British Columbians,” said Rustad in a Wednesday statement. Rustad started off by saying climate change is real and people are impacting the climate. He admitted anthropogenic warming from carbon dioxide is real and it is one of hundreds of potential factors when considering the climate. However, British Columbians are not facing an existential threat from climate change. In fact, it is not the most pressing issue facing BC. To address climate change, he said the Conservatives would eliminate climate taxes and policies such as the carbon tax, gas tax, Clean BC and the fuel standard and return the money to people. He acknowledged taxing people into poverty will not change the weather. It will assure food and energy security for British Columbians by increasing food production and securing energy needs. He said it would improve water management. He added clean, accessible water is critical for BC’s future. Now more than ever, he said British Columbians need leadership that is honest, transparent and shares their priorities. Rather than follow the climate doom cult, the Conservatives will show leadership by believing in the power of science and technology to adapt and solve problems. Rustad concluded by saying BC "needs to adapt to our changing future to prosper.”“We must approach climate from a positive, constructive, optimistic mindset,” he said. “We can’t afford to give up, give in or bow out of the challenge.”Many British Columbians want the carbon tax reduced or scrapped, according to a November 13 poll conducted by Innovative Research Group (IRG) on behalf of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF). READ MORE: Poll finds about half of British Columbians oppose carbon tax“The polling numbers are crystal clear: British Columbians want carbon and gas tax relief,” said CTF BC Director Carson Binda. IRG found 49% of British Columbians oppose the carbon tax. It said one-quarter of them support it.