BC

BC Conservatives welcome Halford back

The party used the same line it used hours earlier for McInnis and Rustad. Halford has not posted his own acceptance.
BC Conservative Interim Leader Trevor Halford
BC Conservative Interim Leader Trevor HalfordPhoto: Jarryd Jäger, Western Standard
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
John Rustad
Heather Maahs
Kerry-Lynne Findlay
Trevor Halford
Scott McInnis
BC Conservative
Claire Rattée
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news