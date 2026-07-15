BC

BC couple stands firm against strata demand to remove Canadian flag

“Why can’t we display the Canadian flag?” say Jack and Pat Matthews as property manager issues notice citing bylaws and then offers “no comment.”
A Canadian flag
A Canadian flagWS file photo
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