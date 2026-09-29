BC court expected to rule on DULF founders' Charter challenge

PENTICTON — A BC Supreme Court judge is expected to rule Tuesday on whether the federal drug law used to convict two Vancouver compassion-club operators violates the Charter..Jeremy Kalicum and Eris Nyx founded the Drug User Liberation Front storefront that bought heroin, cocaine and methamphetamine on the dark web, tested them, labelled them, and sold them at cost to more than 40 members. Vancouver police raided the site October 25, 2023.Justice Catherine Murray found each of them guilty November 7, 2025 of three counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking under s. 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act. She put the convictions on hold so she could hear their constitutional challenge. The Canadian Press reported Tuesday that a decision is expected today..Lawyers Tim Dickson, Stephanie Dickson and Kaelan Unrau argued that shutting the club forced people "disabled by addiction" back onto an unregulated street supply and breached ss. 7 and 15 of the Charter — life, liberty and security of the person, and equality under the law including in the cases of disability. Hearings on the Charter claim closed in July. Murray had already held, in the November reasons, that a class exemption covering storage, testing, packaging and supervised consumption did not cover buying the drugs or selling them to members. “There is no question their intentions were and are good and that they wanted to save lives,” she said. She also called them “agitators” who wanted to change the law and knew they risked a trafficking prosecution..The provincial government was deeply involved in the file long before the raid. Vancouver Coastal Health, funded by the Government of British Columbia, paid DULF roughly $200,000 per year under a contract the health authority stated was for "drug checking, overdose-prevention training, and harm-reduction work." Dr. Mark Lysyshyn, deputy chief medical health officer acting on behalf of the BC minister of health, designated the storefront an Urgent Public Health Need Site and granted a limited s. 56 class exemption for collection, storage, and testing. Under Section 56 of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act, the federal health minister, or a designated public health official, holds legal authority to temporarily exempt individuals or sites from drug laws for medical, scientific, or public interest reasons. Health Canada had already rejected the group’s separate application to buy and sell the three drugs. Justice Murray noted that Vancouver Coastal knew DULF was distributing tested drugs when it granted the exemption, funded the contract, and provided the Downtown Eastside storefront. That arrangement held until The Economist published a feature on the club in September 2023. Then-opposition leader Kevin Falcon and BC United demanded an investigation into the use of public funds, while federal Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre called the grant a disgrace. Then-BC United critic Elenore Sturko had already brought the model to the attention of ministers..Premier David Eby and then-minister of mental health and addictions Jennifer Whiteside subsequently ordered Vancouver Coastal to cancel the contract and lease, effective October 31, 2023. “It’s unfortunate because they were providing essential life-saving work, but they were also breaking the law, which we will not tolerate,” Eby said.Whiteside maintained the contract was strictly for testing and prevention rather than illicit drug purchases, stating the ministry acted as soon as it became aware of “this other activity.” Eby has consistently reiterated that the contract was terminated immediately after he and the minister learned of the illegal trafficking. .However, the public record predates that claim. In June 2022, drug-user witnesses outlined DULF’s dark-web purchase, test-and-distribute model to the legislature’s all-party health committee. The committee chair that day was Niki Sharma, then parliamentary secretary to Eby (who was serving as attorney general) and now the province's attorney general.Solicitor General Mike Farnworth told the House after the raid that suggesting the government authorized public funds to purchase illegal drugs was “straight nonsense."Meanwhile, Health Minister Adrian Dix redirected questions regarding DULF to Whiteside.If Murray dismisses the Charter claim, sentencing on the six counts will be the next step. Possession for the purpose of trafficking a Schedule I drug carries a maximum sentence of life imprisonment.Conversely, if she accepts the claim, the convictions currently held in abeyance could fall alongside the law that produced them. Either side can appeal the decision..A win for Jeremy Kalicum and Eris Nyx would not create a national license to traffic. A trial judge who finds that s. 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act breaches ss. 7 or 15 must still decide whether that limitation is justified under s. 1 — the Charter's "reasonable limits clause." Section 1 allows the government to uphold an otherwise unconstitutional law if it can prove under the legal framework known as the Oakes test that restricting the right addresses a pressing public concern and is demonstrably justified in a free and democratic society.The standard judicial remedies range from narrow to broad. The judge could determine that the section does not apply to these two operators and this specific club, dismiss the charges currently held in abeyance, and leave the broader statute intact.Alternatively, she could declare the section of no force or effect as it applies to non-profit, tested "compassion clubs" — suspending that declaration to allow Parliament time to draft a narrower law..Finally, she could strike down s. 5(2) entirely—the most drastic judicial remedy, which would declare the law prohibiting drug trafficking unconstitutional and strip it of all legal force. Constitutional lawyers monitoring the file consider an outright strike-down by a single trial court on this record to be the least likely outcome, as courts typically avoid wiping an entire criminal offense off the books when narrower remedies are available.Even a declaration of invalidity applies only as broadly as the order is written. It would not repeal the Food and Drugs Act, create a legal bulk supply of heroin, or prevent law enforcement from prosecuting street dealers operating for profit. However, it would provide other defendants in similar, documented harm-reduction initiatives a legal framework to plead the same constitutional protections.Crown prosecutors outside Vancouver would not be strictly bound by a BC Supreme Court ruling, but they would need to justify ignoring it. For its part, the federal government could appeal the ruling, enact a tailored statutory prohibition, or expand the s. 56 exemption that Health Canada previously denied the club..Whatever the outcome, either party can appeal the decision to the BC Court of Appeal and subsequently petition the Supreme Court of Canada for leave. The landmark 2011 Insite decision established s. 7 protections to keep a "supervised injection site" operational.This challenge asks the court to expand that precedent from drug consumption to drug distribution. That is the fundamental legal battle the two founders initiated.For now, the DULF "compassion club" remains closed, and its former members have returned to the street supply they had before. The province, under legislation passed by the BC NDP government, continues to run prescribed "safer-supply" programs, which operate on a distinct legal track from a peer-run "compassion club" purchasing bulk heroin, cocaine, and crystal meth off the dark web.