BC

BC court expected to rule on DULF founders' Charter challenge

Jeremy Kalicum and Eris Nyx were found guilty last November of possessing heroin, cocaine and methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking. The convictions are on hold pending a Charter challenge.
Pre-packaged 0.1-gram boxes of heroin, methamphetamine, and cocaine labeled for testing and harm reduction distributed by the Drug User Liberation Front, also known as DULF, in Vancouver.
Pre-packaged 0.1-gram boxes of heroin, methamphetamine, and cocaine labeled for testing and harm reduction distributed by the Drug User Liberation Front, also known as DULF, in Vancouver.Still screen grab from @AmazingZoltan / X - Enhanced by Gemini
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Bcpoli
David Eby
Adrian Dix
Bc Supreme Court
Mike Farnworth
Bc United
Kevin Falcon
Jennifer Whiteside
Niki Sharma
Vancouver Police Department
DULF
Justice Catherine Murray
Jeremy Kalicum
Eris Nyx
Charter challenge
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