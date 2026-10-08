Day 17 of the BC provincial election: Doerkson says he will look at Agou's posts after the podium

Update 11:36 a.m. PDT

Doerkson promises $1,000 tax cut

Conservative Interim Leader Lorne Doerkson is promising a $1,000 annual income tax cut for most working British Columbians, framing his party’s latest platform plank as a direct counter to Premier David Eby’s tax record.

He made the announcement at a grocery store in Surrey alongside Vancouver-Quilchena Conservative candidate Carson Binda and Surrey-Serpentine River Conservative candidate Jessy Sahota.

Under the Conservative proposal announced in Surrey, an average couple would save $2,000 a year, or roughly $167 a month. The party plans to achieve the reduction by raising the provincial basic personal exemption from $13,216 to $32,000 — a figure the campaign release touted as the most generous exemption in Canada.

"While everything becomes more expensive, David Eby has taxed working British Columbians to the limit," Doerkson said. "Under my government, you'll keep $1,000 more of what you earn."

The campaign release doubled down on criticisms of the NDP government, alleging Eby raised income taxes on all earners earlier this year and pointing to recent NDP proposals to increase taxes on doctors and skilled professionals.

The release claimed Eby has hiked taxes more than 40 times (a count the NDP flatly rejected as false on September 27) and warned that a re-elected NDP would leave BC with the second-highest marginal effective tax rate in the developed world.

While the Conservatives maintain they will reduce the provincial deficit while cutting taxes, the release provided no financial costing or line-item budget explaining how a $32,000 exemption coexists with a plan for deficit reduction.

"My Conservative government will cut your taxes, make life more affordable and get British Columbia back on track," Doerkson declared.