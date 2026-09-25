BC election Day 4: Eby’s wildfire rhetoric backfires as Conservatives surge

As reported by Fraser Valley Today, "The B.C. NDP says they will hold a media advisory tomorrow at 9 a.m.," in which Sharma will highlight what the "BC Conservatives have not disclosed about the process to make Lorne Doerkson the permanent leader of their party."

The Conservative Party's constitution bars an interim leader from later running in the leadership race that follows — a rule the party's board has said it intends to set aside by amending the constitution and bylaws should Doerkson lead the Conservatives to victory October 24, allowing him to remain permanently as leader and premier.

Eby, for his part, has never faced a Conservative — or, for that matter, an NDP leadership vote of his own. He was acclaimed leader of the BC NDP in 2022, and became premier, after John Horgan's resignation for health reasons left him the only candidate to enter the race.