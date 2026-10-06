BC

BC election leaders’ debate set for October 14

Angus Reid's Shachi Kurl will moderate the only televised leaders debate. CentreBC and OneBC have been excluded from the event without explanation.
Green Leader Emily Lowan, interim Conservative Leader Lorne Doerkson and Premier David Eby, left to right, are the three leaders booked for the only televised debate of the BC campaign, set for Wednesday, October 14.
Green Leader Emily Lowan, interim Conservative Leader Lorne Doerkson and Premier David Eby, left to right, are the three leaders booked for the only televised debate of the BC campaign, set for Wednesday, October 14.Western Standard photo composite
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Bcpoli
David Eby
Bc Ndp
Elenore Sturko
Leaders Debate
Bc Greens
Lorne Doerkson
Dallas Brodie
BC Conservative
CentreBC
OneBC
Emily Lowan
BC Election 2026
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