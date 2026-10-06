BC election leaders’ debate set for October 14

PENTICTON — The BC Broadcast Consortium has scheduled the campaign’s only live, televised, and streamed leaders debate for Wednesday, October 14, running from 6:15 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. PDT..CBC and Global News both confirmed the broadcast timing early Tuesday morning. NDP Leader David Eby, interim Conservative Leader Lorne Doerkson, and Green Leader Emily Lowan are the three participants invited to the stage. Shachi Kurl, president of the Angus Reid Institute, will moderate the broadcast, returning after moderating the October 2024 provincial debate.The BC Broadcast Consortium — a private coalition of major television and radio news organizations — produces and feeds the unified broadcast across its members' platforms.Elections BC plays no role in appointing moderators, selecting participants, or setting debate rules, as British Columbia has no statutory debates commission. .Global listed this year's consortium members as Global BC, CBC, CTV, Citytv, and CHEK.The consortium will broadcast the debate simultaneously across member TV, radio, and streaming outlets.CBC confirmed the event will air on CBC Television, CBC Radio One, and its provincial streaming feeds. Global BC will broadcast the debate across Global BC, Global Okanagan, BC1, 730 CKNW, and its digital streaming platforms.Unlike Ottawa's federal Leaders' Debates Commission, which enforces strict statutory criteria based on elected representation, polling thresholds, and candidate slates, BC has no fixed, public numerical standard governing debate participation.Neither CentreBC nor OneBC received an invitation to the broadcast, despite both parties technically holding at least one seat in the legislature at the time of Eby's writ drop.CentreBC Leader Elenore Sturko and OneBC interim Leader Dallas Brodie both hold legislative seats and filed candidate slates across the province.By contrast, Green Leader Emily Lowan does not hold a seat in the legislature.Neither CBC nor Global provided an official explanation for why the two newer parties were excluded from the broadcast card.The October 14 debate takes place two days before advance voting opens on Friday, October 16. Advance polling runs through October 21, ahead of final voting day on Saturday, October 24. Neither outlet has confirmed a physical venue for the event, and none of the party leaders issued an immediate morning response.