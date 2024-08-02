BC

BC EMERGENCY ALERT: Landslide triggers flood warning, watch for Chilcotin and Fraser Rivers

Emergency Management Minister Bowinn Ma urged people to "be prepared for the worst-case scenario."
Chilcotin River
Chilcotin RiverScreengrab / YouTube
Loading content, please wait...
Bcpoli
Climate
Bowinn Ma
Emergency
Williams Lake
Flood
Landslide
BC premier David Eby

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news