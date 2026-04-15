BC Energy Minister grilled on Western Standard pipeline exposé

VANCOUVER — A BC Conservative MLA cited freedom-of-information documents obtained by the Western Standard revealing a secret NDP government campaign to derail Alberta’s proposed new northern oil pipeline during a heated Question Period exchange Wednesday..Kiel Giddens, MLA for Prince George-Mackenzie, told the legislature the documents prove the NDP secretly worked to kill a project that could have delivered billions in economic benefits while the premier publicly dismissed it as non-existent.“These documents show that while this government was publicly dismissing a proposed Northern pipeline as ‘fictional,’ staff were privately directed to mobilize opponents to the project,” Giddens said while opening Question Period.“Can the Minister confirm,” Giddens asked through the Speaker of the BC NDP House to Minister of Energy Adrian Dix, “is this government mobilizing staff to kill a pipeline while at the same time telling the public (the pipeline) doesn't exist?”“It’s always good when you get your Question Period material from the Western Standard,” Adrian Dix responded — apparently aware of both the piece and publication..Dix sidestepped the question, insisting the pipeline proposal “doesn’t exist — at least not yet,” before reiterating that the Eby government remains opposed to lifting the Northern coast tanker ban.In doing so, he leaned on the very talking point that formed the core of the government’s internal “counter case” strategy — the same directive in the Oct. 16, 2025 briefing note that instructed officials to document the “adverse impacts and adverse economics” of a new pipeline and tanker traffic on the North Coast.Public messages urging stronger protection of the Northern coast were routinely forwarded to Dix for his consideration.“I'll just say this,” Dix continued while evading the question, “the pipeline proposal doesn't exist — at least not yet,” before reiterating that the Eby government remains opposed to the lifting of a Northern coast tanker ban.The controversy itself stems from a memorandum of understanding between Danielle Smith’s UCP government in Alberta and the Mark Carney Liberal federal government back in November 2025. The agreement was designed to fast-track federal review of a proposed new oil pipeline from Alberta to tidewater on British Columbia’s North Coast..Under the MOU, Alberta committed to filing a formal project application by July 2026, a move that would require amendments to the existing federal tanker moratorium on the northern coast.Giddens notes during the exchange that 65% of British Columbians support pipelines, a position shared by the federal government and most provincial governments — including Manitoba NDP Premier Wab Kinew.Dix appeared flustered as he responded by calling the “Party of no.”.“There against mining projects, there against bringing electricity to the North coast, there against clean energy projects,” Dix rattled.Premier David Eby and other NDP ministers have repeatedly downplayed the northern pipeline proposal, insisting there is “no proponent, no route, and no application” before the province. Yet the internal documents reveal senior officials were treating the project as a serious threat weeks earlier and were already co-ordinating a negative response strategy.