BC

BC Energy Minister grilled on Western Standard pipeline exposé

Freedom-of-information documents have exposed a coordinated NDP effort to undermine Alberta’s northern oil export plans even as Premier David Eby insisted the proposal was fictional. The revelations ignited a sharp Question Period exchange Wednesday. BC NDP Energy Minister Adrian Dix responded by leaning on the very tanker-ban arguments his own briefing emails had flagged as a primary counter-case.
Premier Danielle Smith, Premier David Eby, and Prime Minister Mark Carney
Premier Danielle Smith, Premier David Eby, and Prime Minister Mark CarneyScreenshot: YouTube
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Bcpoli
Danielle Smith
Adrian Dix
BC premier David Eby
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith
BC Energy Minister Adrian Dix
alberta oil pipeline
Alberta-BC Pipeline

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