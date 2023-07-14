B.C. drought

All regions of British Columbia are under drought conditions.

British Columbia’s energy regulator has suspended water diversions in the province’s oil and gas fields as part of a broader effort to confront a deepening drought.

This includes rivers, streams and lakes in the basins within the Peace River and Liard River watersheds, in the northeastern part of the province. It also affects irrigation and farming.

Shaun Polczer is the Business Reporter for the Western Standard, based in Calgary. Formerly, a business reporter for the Calgary Herald, he has also held senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, and the London Petroleum Economist. 

(5) comments

Left Coast
Left Coast

I call BS . . . .

"The snowpack is also at its lowest for this time of year since the government began measuring levels in 1988." ? ? ?

And why did they choose 1988?

Because most of the 80s had the Lowest Sno Pack in BC History. 1984 Grouse Mtn. went broke after 3 winters of NO SNOW.

Experts said it might never snow on Grouse Mtn. again because of the Heat Signature of the City of Vancouver.

Since the 90s Grouse has had pretty much consistent 500 cm snow every year.

Last two Springs were the Coolest in Decades . . .

Fortes Gas was so concerned they eliminated the "Relative Temps" from the Gas Bill. This year we had wet & cool right into June . . . now it'a a disaster . . . BS.

The Snow Pack last winter was huge . . .

northrungrader
northrungrader

Not in Trudeau's Post Nation Canada. Once upon a time there was, and maybe in the distant future if the sane citizens can break away from the insanity of the lower mainland. On the plus side I'm sure the climate change economy is absolutely booming off the 2nd largest scam in Canadian history.

FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

My, I wonder if this will affect Hydro electric production? If only there was a product that was readily available, cheap, and reliable, some sort of gas that could be used to produce heat and electricity? Anyone know if such a gas is available?

paradoxi67
paradoxi67

[thumbup]

Mr. Grumpy
Mr. Grumpy

[thumbup][beam]

