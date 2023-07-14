Shaun Polczer is the Business Reporter for the Western Standard, based in Calgary. Formerly, a business reporter for the Calgary Herald, he has also held senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, and the London Petroleum Economist.
British Columbia’s energy regulator has suspended water diversions in the province’s oil and gas fields as part of a broader effort to confront a deepening drought.
This includes rivers, streams and lakes in the basins within the Peace River and Liard River watersheds, in the northeastern part of the province. It also affects irrigation and farming.
It comes after the BC government raised four of 34 water basins in the province to Level 5 treat assessment, on a six-point scale, and implemented a fire ban for all regions of the province except for Haida Gwaii.
All regions, including Vancouver Island, are under severe to moderate drought conditions, a level even worse than October 2022, months ahead of historic patterns. According to provincial data, the Fraser River is flowing at 60% lower volumes for this time of year.
The snowpack is also at its lowest for this time of year since the government began measuring levels in 1988.
According to a news release, “adverse impacts to socio-economic or ecosystem values are almost certain.”
The federal Environment and Climate Change department pegs the chances of abnormally high temperatures — which could aggravate the fire situation — at 80 to 100%.
Emergency Management and Climate Readiness Minister Bowinn Ma called on everyone, including First Nations and business, to conserve water over and above mandatory restrictions, including taking shorter showers, watering lawns sparingly and reducing loads of dishes and laundry.
“We are currently encouraging voluntary reductions at this time, but regulatory actions may be introduced if necessary,” she said. “Every drop counts.”
Over the past 12 months the province has seen 40% to 85% of normal precipitation, depending on the region.
There are 311 active wildfires burning in the province with significant amounts of dry lightning blamed for starting 115 wildfires last weekend alone.
Presently, there are 12 evacuation orders affecting approximately 156 people, in addition to 12 evacuation alerts affecting 629 people in the northwest, northeast and Cariboo regions.
(5) comments
I call BS . . . .
"The snowpack is also at its lowest for this time of year since the government began measuring levels in 1988." ? ? ?
And why did they choose 1988?
Because most of the 80s had the Lowest Sno Pack in BC History. 1984 Grouse Mtn. went broke after 3 winters of NO SNOW.
Experts said it might never snow on Grouse Mtn. again because of the Heat Signature of the City of Vancouver.
Since the 90s Grouse has had pretty much consistent 500 cm snow every year.
Last two Springs were the Coolest in Decades . . .
Fortes Gas was so concerned they eliminated the "Relative Temps" from the Gas Bill. This year we had wet & cool right into June . . . now it'a a disaster . . . BS.
The Snow Pack last winter was huge . . .
Not in Trudeau's Post Nation Canada. Once upon a time there was, and maybe in the distant future if the sane citizens can break away from the insanity of the lower mainland. On the plus side I'm sure the climate change economy is absolutely booming off the 2nd largest scam in Canadian history.
My, I wonder if this will affect Hydro electric production? If only there was a product that was readily available, cheap, and reliable, some sort of gas that could be used to produce heat and electricity? Anyone know if such a gas is available?
[thumbup]
[thumbup][beam]
