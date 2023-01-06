British Columbia’s PharmaCare program is expanding to include medication coverage for treatment and prevention of heart failure, blood clots, and Type 2 diabetes.
As of Thursday, coverage for dapagliflozin — used to treat heart failure, chronic kidney disease, and Type 2 diabetes — will be expanded from limited coverage to regular benefit. This means the drug will be available to as many as 5,000 more patients in 2023 from its previous 2,000.
It was first listed as a limited coverage benefit on the PharmaCare formulary for patients with heart failure with “reduced ejection fraction” on January 11, 2022, a condition where the muscle of the left ventricle is not pumping properly.
Apixaban — a blood thinning medication used to treat and prevent blood clots — will also be made available to an additional 24,000 British Columbians from its previous 45,000.
The province says another two medications, empagliflozin and semalgutide, will have their limited coverage expanded for those with Type 2 diabetes.
“The changes will ensure that coverage is aligned with clinical evidence and will improve patient access to appropriate medications,” officials said.
PharmaCare is changing the coverage from third-line to second-line, meaning patients now only have to try one drug, metformin, before their physician can request further coverage for empagliflozin or semaglutide.
However, many British Columbians don’t have access to a primary care practitioner.
In an attempt to alleviate pressure on BC’s withering healthcare system, the province previously announced it will further broaden the role of pharmacists in the spring of 2023, allowing them to issue and renew more prescriptions for those without a family doctor.
Pharmacists will not prescribe any of the aforementioned drugs, but rather medication for ailments such as urinary tract infections, acne, and contraception.
The province also signed contracts with 54 new family doctors to provide full-service primary care across the province.
