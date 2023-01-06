Drugs

British Columbia’s PharmaCare program is expanding to include medication coverage for treatment and prevention of heart failure, blood clots, and Type 2 diabetes.

As of Thursday, coverage for dapagliflozin — used to treat heart failure, chronic kidney disease, and Type 2 diabetes — will be expanded from limited coverage to regular benefit. This means the drug will be available to as many as 5,000 more patients in 2023 from its previous 2,000.

Tags

Reporter (BC)

Reid Small is a BC Reporter for the Western Standard and West Coast Standard based in the Vancouver Bureau. He has worked as a freelance photojournalist and in independent media.

Recommended for you

(1) comment

Barron Not Barron
Barron Not Barron

BS. These are not treatments. There is no treatment for the rather unknown "material" found in the dead bodies. No cure known, but the gvt "immediately" gives you the "cure", to further pretend this is a "natural virus"..

It is time to dump all these criminal gvts. They're all lying with no shame! They're serving the cabal, and that is the problem.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.