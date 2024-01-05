BC father who tried to stop child's gender transition fights to make his name public

The BC father who went to court to try to stop his child’s gender transition is returning to the courts to allow his name to be made public.CD, as he was known in court documents, was sentenced to six months in prison and a $30,000 fine for breaking the court order preventing public dissemination of information about the case. The fine was lifted upon appeal and time served was deemed sufficient.A publication ban remains in effect in Canada, preventing anyone from calling CD by his real name. The doctors involved in the female-to-male transition of his child had their names concealed, allegedly to protect them from reprisals.In an email blast, former MP and Conservative Party leadership candidate Derek Sloan called CD’s legal journey “a travesty of justice.” He launched a fundraising campaign to help CD go public once again.“Now he wants to go after the gag order forcing him to live an anonymous life, while with every breath he wants to shout to the world about his experience so that he can prevent as many young people as possible from going down the dangerous road his own child did,” Sloan wrote in an email blast.“He deserves the right to talk about his experience, he deserves the right to have a real existence, unencumbered by draconian rules that could place him back in jail if he slips up on an interview or speaks out publicly about his experience.”Sloan said the alleged reasons for the publication bans, such as protecting the identity of CD’s child, were secondary motivations.“I believe the real reason for this gag order is to keep this heinous affair hidden and to prevent the public from knowing the real details. There are many shocking admissions in the transcript of this case that need to be on the public record.”Sloan cited John 3:20 from the Bible, “Everyone who does evil hates the light, and will not come into the light for fear that their deeds will be exposed.”James Kitchen, who was involved in the case early on as a lawyer for the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms, is taking on CD’s cause once again.“It's really a travesty that we can't even mention his name. It just goes to show how far the laws have come in Canada in the last half a decade. But what we need to do is take legal action,” said Kitchen in an online interview with Sloan.Because the child involved in the case is now an adult, Kitchen believes little reason remains to keep CD anonymous.“If there was ever any justification to begin with for this type of censorship and secrecy, it's no longer in place. And so we just need to take the steps to remove it so that CD can have his identity back and can use his own name, and we can use his own name, and start talking about things like we should be in an open and free democratic society,” Kitchen said.The lawyer said losing your identity is “one of the worst things that can happen” and adds to the burden of censorship.“It's one thing to be censored so that you can't speak, but then to not even be able to … [use] your name and show your face is a whole other level. It really, really concerns me and disgusts me, and it should everybody, if you care at all, about what it means to live in a society worth living in,” Kitchen said.“I don't care who the person is, I don't care what the situation is. Something like this should never have happened and it needs it needs to end.”However, Kitchen also sympathized with CD’s personal cause to end the gender transitions of minors. Kitchen said he would be “very happy” to get the ban on CD’s name lifted and was “confident” it would happen.“Then the story can be fully told as it always should have been. And it can hopefully turn this around and prevent further human suffering,” he said.“The only way we're going to defeat this and all these lies of transgenderism is with is with truth, and with the stories being told, and with people having their eyes opened, and CD having his identity revealed is a big part of that.”Sloan said donations could be given by e-transfer to fundingthefight@proton.me with the password “freedom” and “CD” in the memo.