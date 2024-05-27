BC Ferries told to improve community relations after violent incidents

It almost goes without saying.But BC Ferries is being told to take to take steps to improve relationships with ferry-dependent communities on the West Coast after a series of incidents at public meetings, including one in September of last year where an unidentified woman threatened to “take a gun” to senior executives at a gathering on the Sunshine Coast to discuss cancelled sailings and service issues.Now a report from the BC Ferry Commission, which governs the service under a management contract, is recommending the company take steps “to make customers feel respected, heard and valued.”.The company cancelled an average of seven sailings a day in 2023.Following a performance review, the commission said the corporation has had “mixed results” in implementing public engagement policies with communities, ferry advisory committees, First Nations and other stakeholders.“Progress has been made in Indigenous relations, while engagement with ferry dependent communities has deteriorated,” the report said.It comes amid a litany of complaints against the company for cancelled sailings amid ongoing staffing issues and mechanical problems with many of the boats themselves..Union leaders were allegedly told to “shut the f*ck up” amid a labour dispute.The company cancelled an average of seven sailings a day in 2023 even as it experiences an expected 7% rise in traffic this summer.In October, the provincial government took the unusual step of fining the company for cancelled sailings on major routes. The issues are particularly acute in smaller, remote outposts that rely on ferry service to stay in contact with the lower mainland and capital city of Victoria.As a result of an increase in “aggressive and threatening behaviour” — including the infamous Sechelt public meeting that was investigated by RCMP — the Crown corporation shut down in-person meetings with communities to develop security protocols and a code of conduct.In November, a meeting between company management broke down amid a shouting match where union leaders were allegedly told to “shut the f*ck up” amid a labour dispute that was eventually resolved..Workers have also complained about onboard harassment where frustrated motorists have aimed their cars at attendants and even spit on them.Now the company is planning to reintroduce in-person workshops this summer as it solicits feedback for its ‘Charting the Course’ program to replace ageing vessels and expand service schedules.At a press conference earlier this month, the company said it plans to add about 350 new sailings a day to accommodate the expected increases in traffic, including a new early morning route between Victoria and Vancouver along with a 13% increase from Vancouver to the Sunshine Coast.The company this spring launched a hiring blitz with the aim of hiring an additional 600 new staff and reduced fees on some routes."Last year, we had some challenges, said Darren Johnston, BC Ferries’ vice-president of marine operations. "We understand it's frustrating for our customers when things don't go according to the plan."