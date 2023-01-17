Haida Gwaii
Image courtesy CBC

The British Columbia government is giving $7.1 million to remote First Nation communities to help them steer away from diesel and toward alternative energy projects.

The move is part of the province’s $29 million Community Energy Diesel Reduction program (CEDR), encompassed within the CleanBC initiative.

Tags

Reporter (BC)

Reid Small is a BC Reporter for the Western Standard and West Coast Standard based in the Vancouver Bureau. He has worked as a freelance photojournalist and in independent media.

Recommended for you

(2) comments

Normflicker
Normflicker

A solar farm. Right. We have not seen a sunny day here on the Vancouver Island for weeks. My neighbour has solar panels and when it snows they are completely covered. Isnt biomass just wood? They better keep the diesels or better yet move to somewhere were there is electricity.

Report Add Reply
BCGray
BCGray

God forbid that these communities provide for themselves instead of "Woke" NDP politicians throwing away our hard-earned dollars

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.