The BC government has declared a province-wide state of emergency (SOE) due to the growing number of aggressive wildfires threatening communities.
Premier David Eby announced the SOE at a news conference Friday, following a challenging 24 hours that saw fast-spreading wildfires trigger thousands of new evacuation orders and alerts across the province.
"We are declaring a provincial state of emergency to ensure we have access to any tools that we may need to respond to this situation," Eby said.
On Friday night, the province of British Columbia said it declared a Provincial State of Emergency, under the authority of the Emergency Program Act, to support ongoing response and recovery efforts caused by wildfire.
A Provincial State of Emergency allows the province to enact Emergency Orders, including travel restrictions to specific areas if needed.
The latest stretch of evacuations were also announced by the Central Okanagan Emergency Operations just before midnight on Friday.
Shannon Lake Area and Smith Creek Agricultural Area to Powers Creek (Glen Canyon) and the North Glenrosa neighbourhood received the alert to get out of the communities.
Officials said this alert is being issued proactively as the Emergency Operation Centre continued its pre-planning work overnight.
Residents under the alert must be ready to leave their homes at a moment’s notice, be prepared to be away from their homes for an extended period of time, make arrangements for pets and pack essential items such as medicines and important documents.
Multiple structures were lost on Friday, including Lake Okanagan Resort, located north of Wilson’s Landing on Westside Road.
It is unclear the exact number of structures lost at this time.
As of 7 a.m. on Saturday, the McDougall Creek wildfire remains at an estimated 10,500 hectares and is classified as out of control.
It is one of 16 wildfires of note across the province.
The RCMP said on Friday, it will only leave an evacuated area in the event continued wildfire activity threatens officer safety, but only to pull back to re-establish a new secure zone. Once it’s safe to do so, our officers will return to maintain security.
“I want to reassure those who have been evacuated that the BC RCMP will do everything in our power to keep your homes and properties secure,” said Deputy Commissioner Dwayne McDonald, Commanding Officer of the BC RCMP.
“While we are deploying to affected areas, core policing continues without interruption in the communities our officers originate. Plans are also in place adjust frontline response should normal routes or areas be cut off,” said McDonald.
“Our Division Emergency Operations Centre has been activated and is tasked with coordinating resource requests, logistics, planning, and support services including the safety and wellness of BC RCMP employees that are also impact by alerts and orders.”
The BC RCMP asks that everyone subject to an Evacuation Order or alerts, leave the area safely and effectively by the established evacuation routes. Police also ask that evacuees respect the various checkpoints and to exercise caution and patience.
On Friday, the McDougall Creek wildfire in BC has spread north and destroyed the Lake Okanagan Resort.
The hotel on Westside Road was seen in flames on Friday by boaters in the water who posted the image to Instagram.
Reports say the McDougall wildfire in West Kelowna has spread to 6,800 hectares as of 11:40 a.m. Friday.
It is not clear if any structures at the resort north of Kelowna survived the fire.
Jason Brolund, West Kelowna fire chief, viewed the fire from the air, calling the number of homes lost "gut-wrenching", adding it is a tragic night/day for West Kelowna.
The City of Kelowna declared a state of emergency after the McDougall Creek wildfire jumped Okanagan Lake overnight, forcing evacuations as spot fires ignite.
An emergency alert was sent out at 10 p.m. on Thursday. Officials said the fire grew six times its size overnight.
For more information, contact the information line at 250-469-8490 (local) or 1-877-569-8490 (toll-free).
(2) comments
Now the whole Province is starting to resemble the HealthCare System in BC . . .
Is the inept Eby consulting with the ex-NDP leader who is now the health minister?
Obviously the Karbon Taxes are not high enough yet . . . as these fires emit more CO2 than the citizens of BC create in 20 years . . .
Left Coast Haha true enough
