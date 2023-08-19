David Eby

British Columbia Premier David Eby 

 Courtesy British Columbia Government/YouTube

The BC government has declared a province-wide state of emergency (SOE) due to the growing number of aggressive wildfires threatening communities.

Premier David Eby announced the SOE at a news conference Friday, following a challenging 24 hours that saw fast-spreading wildfires trigger thousands of new evacuation orders and alerts across the province.

RCMP CAR

RCMP CAR

Tags

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

Recommended for you

(2) comments

Left Coast
Left Coast

Now the whole Province is starting to resemble the HealthCare System in BC . . .

Is the inept Eby consulting with the ex-NDP leader who is now the health minister?

Obviously the Karbon Taxes are not high enough yet . . . as these fires emit more CO2 than the citizens of BC create in 20 years . . .

Report Add Reply
Auxiliary_powered
Auxiliary_powered

Left Coast Haha true enough

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.