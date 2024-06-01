BC government launches Racist Incident Helpline

The British Columbia government said people who witness or experience a racist incident can now call a new helpline to receive trauma-informed, culturally appropriate supports in more than 240 languages. When it comes to the Racist Incident Helpline (RIH), the BC government said it is a toll-free, accessible service established in partnership with United Way BC 211. It added the RIH was created for people who have experienced discrimination based on their skin colour, culture, ethnicity, or place of origin. “Hate incidents are deeply traumatic to victims,” said BC Attorney General Niki Sharma in a press release.“This helpline opens up new avenues to access supports that matches peoples’ unique needs, whether that means help pursuing legal outcomes or feeling less alone by having someone to talk to.”The BC government said callers will receive support and guidance, which could include referrals to local community support services such as counselling or help with reporting to law enforcement. Upon calling the RIH, it said people will be asked to provide a description of the incident and where it occurred and whether or not they want to disclose basic demographic information.The collected anonymized and aggregated data will help it to better understand where and how racist incidents are occurring in BC. This information will support its efforts to combat racism through targeted programs, services, and initiatives.“As someone who has faced the pain of racism, the launch of the Racist Incident Helpline feels deeply personal and profoundly significant,” said BC resident RM. “This helpline will not only offer a safe space for victims to share their stories and receive support, but it will also serve as a vital bridge between where we are now and a more understanding, inclusive, and united society.”To help people as much as possible, the BC government said it consulted with a variety of groups such as the Office of the Human Rights Commissioner, law enforcement, municipalities, and Resilience BC Anti-Racism Network partner organizations. It added the First Nations Leadership Council, Metis Nation BC, and the BC Association of Aboriginal Friendship Centres were consulted to ensure the RIH’s approach is culturally sensitive and mindful. United Way BC Director of Community Impact and Investment Jasica Grewal called racism “a painful reality in the communities we call home and we are here to support those affected.”“The Racist Incident Helpline builds on the success of our existing helpline services, including 211 British Columbia, and is fundamental to our goal of creating healthy, caring and inclusive communities that are safe and welcoming for all,” said Grewal. Local organizations can apply to United Way BC for funding if they are interested in being part of the RIH’s referral database. Relevant services include low-barrier individual counselling and peer support group programs, anti-hate and diversity education and skills-building programs, resilience-building and creative expression workshops, creating and distributing educational materials, and celebration and awareness-raising events.Anyone who experiences or witnesses racist incidents is asked to contact the RIH by calling 1 (833) 457-5463.