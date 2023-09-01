BC Minister of Housing Ravi Kahlon slammed the City of Prince George, for its decision to "decamp" individuals at Millennium Park.
“I am disappointed to learn of Prince George's council’s decision to move forward with the decampment of people who are sheltering at Millennium Park without adequate indoor shelter options," said Kahlon.
“Addressing homelessness in Prince George is a critical priority for our government, and we know that encampments are not a long-term solution."
Kahlon said that’s why the province of BC signed a memorandum of understanding with the city in June, with significant resources to ensure those in need in Prince George will have access to shelter.
"We had offered Prince George new resources like dedicated encampment response staff and deployment of temporary housing units to the community," Kahlon said.
"Despite that, council has chosen not to access those resources to assist people living in Millennium Park to move indoors and to move unilaterally with this decampment in the absence of appropriate resources."
Prince George's City Council said it has directed staff to proceed with clearing the tent encampment at Millennium Park while continuing to support provincial authorities as they work to identify housing solutions for those individuals presently camping in the park and elsewhere in the city.
In July, the city issued a statement conﬁrming its understanding that the province was connecting with unhoused individuals occupying Millennium Park and was working to identify appropriate alternate shelters and supports, including by working in collaboration with indigenous and community partners.
The city said it understands this work continues.
However, the city said throughout August, the situation at Millennium Park has deteriorated significantly.
Recent reports from the RCMP, Prince George Fire Rescue and city frontline workers indicate serious safety concerns for both responders and occupants of the park as the result of increased density.
The city said these conditions have severely impacted the ability of emergency responders to provide assistance to individuals sheltering on the site.
Occupants of Millennium Park have been notiﬁed all personal property must be removed from the site by Sept. 9. Any material remaining after this date will be removed and permanently disposed of.
The site will then be closed to the public while options for remediation are considered.
Individuals seeking indoor shelter are encouraged to immediately connect with BC Housing outreach workers for assistance in identifying available shelter space and appropriate long-term shelter solutions.
The city said it reminds all residents that, pursuant to the Parks & Open Space Bylaw, the Lower Patricia encampment, located at the eastern terminus of 5th Avenue, is the only lawful site for temporary overnight sheltering in Prince George. This encampment is protected by court order.
“It’s especially disappointing given the positive work we have done with Mayor Simon Yu and the city on other supportive housing projects that are currently underway,"
“We will do what we can to try to ensure as many people as possible are supported and have shelter, but this decision presents significant challenges. We’ll continue to monitor this situation closely and urge the council to reconsider this decision.” Kahlon said.
The Coalition for Justice and Human Rights (CJHR) filed a lawsuit against the City of Edmonton on Monday in response to the harm arising from the ongoing eviction and displacement of individuals residing in encampments.
"Despite being aware of the inadequate number of safe and accessible shelter spaces available to a rapidly increasing unhoused population, the City of Edmonton continues to displace and destroy encampments with nowhere for people to go," CJHR said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.