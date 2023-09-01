Housing minister slams PG for tearing down homeless camp

Kahlon said that’s why the province of BC signed a memorandum of understanding with the city in June, with significant resources to ensure those in need in Prince George's will have access to shelter.

BC Minister of Housing Ravi Kahlon slammed the City of Prince George, for its decision to "decamp" individuals at Millennium Park.

“I am disappointed to learn of Prince George's council’s decision to move forward with the decampment of people who are sheltering at Millennium Park without adequate indoor shelter options," said Kahlon.

