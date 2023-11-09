BC Green deputy fired for comparing health officer to Nazi ‘Angel of Death’

The BC Green Party’s deputy leader has been summarily dismissed after comparing British Columbia’s chief health officer — Dr. Bonnie Henry — to Josef Mengele, the notorious Nazi ‘Angel of Death’ who reigned over Auschwitz, on social media.On September 13, deputy Green leader Dr. Sanjiv Gandhi liked a Tweet that referred to the province’s top doc as “Queenie Bonnie ‘Mengele’ Henry” on Twitter (“X”)..On Wednesday — almost two months after the fact — BC Green leader Sonia Furstenau said she finally had no choice but to fire him.It came after Gandhi also liked a Tweet referring to NDP Health Minister Adrian Dix a “charlatan eugenicist.” In September, Gandhi announced his intention to run against Dix in his Vancouver-Kingsway riding in next year’s October, 2024 election.“Today, I was made aware of Dr. Sanjiv Gandhi, deputy leader, liking a tweet with an inappropriate comparison between our provincial health officer and (Josef) Mengele,” the Green leader tweeted late Wednesday. “I find this unacceptable and I have removed Dr. Gandhi as deputy leader and accepted his resignation as a candidate.”.As the province’s chief medical officer, Henry informed the BC government’s public health restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdown which saw RCMP arrest people for travelling out of their towns and health jurisdictions. Hitler’s own chief medical officer, Mengele, performed thousands of deadly and often cruel experiments on prisoners at the Auschwitz II (Birkenau) death camps and was one of the doctors who personally administered Zyklon B to victims in the gas chambers.After fleeing Nazi hunter Simon Wiesenthal for decades, his grave was positively identified by forensic investors in Argentina in 1985..Gandhi, a pediatric cardiothoracic surgeon and former chief of cardiac surgery at the BC Children’s Hospital, was an outspoken critic of both Henry and the province’s COVID-19 response. He was named the Greens’ deputy leader in January.Both the federal and provincial Green parties have been rocked by allegations of racism and anti-Semitism after former federal leader Annamie Paul — who is both black and Jewish — was driven from her post in November of 2021.That prompted former BC Green party leader Andrew Weaver to accuse the party of being overtaken by “fringe conspiracy theorists” on Twitter (“X”)..In his own Tweet on Thursday, Gandhi apologized “for the harm I have caused” and said he has also been “the subject of considerable racism in my own life.”He went on to call Twitter (“X”) a “viper pit of vitriol” and blame a political system that “unfortunately, often impedes reasonable discourse and problem solving.”Nonetheless, he continued to insist “our healthcare system is broken, the public health strategy is failing, and this government consistently fails to recognize that.”