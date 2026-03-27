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BC Green Party leader calls for AI moratorium until government can ‘regulate’ it

BC Green leader takes aim at AI and an NDP minister’s ETF holdings over conflict of interest, yet remains silent on whether the party vets its own members’ investment portfolios.
BC Greens leader Emily Lowan
BC Greens leader Emily LowanPhoto: Jarryd Jäger, Western Standard
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Emily Lowan
Rick Glumac

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