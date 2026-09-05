BC

BC Greens add a candidate to Abbotsford-Mission byelection

The Abbotsford teacher took 10.57% last time the party showed up in Abbotsford-Mission. Nominations close at 1 p.m. Saturday, making Fowler something of a last-minute edition to what is shaping up to be an entertaining race.
Kerry-Lynne Findlay, Stephen Fowler, Pam Alexis and CentreBC’s candidate over downtown Mission.
Kerry-Lynne Findlay, Stephen Fowler, Pam Alexis and CentreBC’s candidate over downtown Mission.Illustration by Alex Zoltan
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Bc Ndp
Bc Green Party
Kerry-Lynne Findlay
Pam Alexis
reann gasper
Abbotsford-Mission
Paul Ratchford
BC Conservative
Jeremy Valeriote
CentreBC
Emily Lowan
Rob Botterell
Lakhwinder Jhaj
Stephen Fowler
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