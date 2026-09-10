BC

BC Human Rights Tribunal orders doctor to pay $28,100 for refusing puberty-blocker shot to minor

The teen received the Lupron shot at a walk-in clinic the same afternoon. Counsel for the complainant was Adrienne Smith, the Vancouver lawyer who served as the "non-binary chairperson" at the federal NDP’s Winnipeg convention earlier this year.
Western Standard photo illustration. Adrienne Smith, counsel for Child Q in Child Q v. Ajaero (No. 2), 2026 BCHRT 189, over a gender-identity demonstration. Smith still from the federal NDP leadership convention in Winnipeg, March 2026.
Western Standard photo illustration. Adrienne Smith, counsel for Child Q in Child Q v. Ajaero (No. 2), 2026 BCHRT 189, over a gender-identity demonstration. Smith still from the federal NDP leadership convention in Winnipeg, March 2026.Western Standard photo illustration by Alex Zoltan.
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Bcpoli
Ndp
Trans
Barry Neufeld
Bc Human Rights Tribunal
College Of Physicians
Heather Maahs
Puberty Blocker
Ndp Convention
NHS England
SOGI 123
Cass Review
Adrienne Smith
Tara Armstromg
Nick osmond-jones
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Western Standard
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