The BC government introduced new legislation to help “close the gender pay gap” in BC, which it says is its “next step on the path to pay equity.”

This means that as of November this year all employers will be required to include wage or salary ranges on all publicly advertised jobs and, when the legislation is in force, they will not be allowed to ask prospective employees for pay history information or punish employees who disclose their pay to co-workers or potential applicants.

