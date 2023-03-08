The BC government introduced new legislation to help “close the gender pay gap” in BC, which it says is its “next step on the path to pay equity.”
This means that as of November this year all employers will be required to include wage or salary ranges on all publicly advertised jobs and, when the legislation is in force, they will not be allowed to ask prospective employees for pay history information or punish employees who disclose their pay to co-workers or potential applicants.
Such actions are, by the province’s analysis, “known to contribute to the gender pay gap.”
“People deserve equal pay for equal work. We’ve been taking action to close the pay gap since 2017 with investments in child care and training, and increases to the minimum wage,” said Parliamentary Secretary for Gender Equity Kelli Paddon.
“Today, we’re taking the next step — all employers need to be transparent about what people are being paid to close the pay gap between men and women.”
Employers will also be gradually required to post public reports on their gender pay gap, and the province says details are being worked out in regard to how the report can address presumed pay gap issues that spread “beyond the gender binary.”
The province further notes indigenous women, women of colour, immigrant women, women with disabilities, and non-binary people as being disproportionately impacted by “the pay gap.”
“Everyone deserves fair working conditions. Being transparent about the wages an employer pays its workers brings us one step closer to reducing the gender pay gap,” said Minister of Labour Harry Bains.
“Our government is committed to keep working together to eliminate wage discrimination and empowering all workers.”
The province says its introduction of pay transparency legislation follows engagement with indigenous partners, business associations, organized labour, employee associations, employment and legal advocates, municipalities, and the non-profit and public sectors.
"There is a quote that says, ‘when you don’t disclose salary range on a job posting, a unicorn loses its wings,'" said Paulina Cameron, CEO, The Forum.
"I think we can all agree that our businesses, our communities, and our economy need all unicorns at the table so that we can all thrive, together.”
