BC

B.C. isolates four hantavirus-exposed cruise travellers

Dr. Bonnie Henry says the four asymptomatic individuals from the MV Hondius are in monitored self-isolation with no contact with the public and access to specialized care if needed. Officials stress the Andes strain does not spread like respiratory viruses and poses no pandemic risk to British Columbians.
Dr. Bonnie Henry
Dr. Bonnie HenryScreenshot: YouTube
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Bonnie Henry
BC health authority Bonnie Henry
BC healthcare
Hantavirus spread
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