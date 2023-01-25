BC launches anti-racism plan for Kindergarten to Grade 12 classrooms By Reid Small Reid Small Reporter (BC) Author twitter Author email Jan 25, 2023 32 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The BC government launched another anti-racism action plan, this time tailored for K-12 students.Launched this week, the province says it will improve the school experience for “racialized students, staff, and families.”“We know indigenous, black, and people of colour may face inequity within the education system,” said Minister of Education and Child Care Rachna Singh.“This action plan is a critical step forward for students, educators, staff, and families as we all work to create school communities that feel welcoming and supportive for people of all backgrounds.”The ministry says the plan will empower students and staff to identify biases and address acts of racism using new “incident response guidelines.”Providing little detail, officials said the plan also includes training for staff that will “help them better understand their role in fostering anti-racist school environments.”“The K-12 Anti-Racism Action Plan is part of government’s commitment to dismantle systemic racism and build a better, more inclusive province for everyone,” said the ministry.Singh previously introduced ant-racism data legislation in March of 2022 when she held the position of parliamentary secretary for anti-racism initiatives. That position now belongs to Mable Elmore.READ MORE: BC to introduce first anti-racism data legislationSpeaking of the new K-12 plan, Elmore said it's an important part of the province's work to "decolonize our institutions and build a better BC for everyone." Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Bc News Rachna Singh Anti-racism Anti Racism Data Act Bcpoli Reid Small Reporter (BC) Reid Small is a BC Reporter for the Western Standard and West Coast Standard based in the Vancouver Bureau. He has worked as a freelance photojournalist and in independent media. Author twitter Author email Follow Reid Small Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Crowdfunding page for Diagolon's leader MacKenzie raises about $16,000 Ottawa venue forced to open up more seats for Peterson show amid cancellation attempt KRAYDEN: Slain maskless woman at Toronto hospital is martyr for the excesses of COVID lockdowns WATCH: Dozens of angry protestors swarm Trudeau in Hamilton Pennsylvania business leaders identified as deceased in Revelstoke avalanche
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.