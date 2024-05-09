BC Legislature unveils first Reconciliation Action Plan

The Legislative Assembly of British Columbia has released its first Reconciliation Action Plan (RAP). RAP is aimed at recognizing the need to address historical injustices by acknowledging the past, working to build new relationships with indigenous people, and outlining the commitments and actions the Legislative Assembly of BC will undertake to contribute to reconciliation. “As Speaker, it’s my priority to ensure every person who visits the Parliament Buildings feels they are welcome and that they belong here,” said Speaker of the Legislative Assembly of BC Raj Chouhan in a Wednesday press release. “Reconciliation with indigenous peoples is an essential part of this work.” Chouhan said it “has been my honour to begin building a new relationship with First Nations leaders — both in Victoria and throughout the province’s land — to acknowledge that true reconciliation is not achieved through a single act, but rather through ongoing commitment and concerted effort.” The Legislative Assembly of BC said RAP includes five commitments and seven initial actions shaped by input from indigenous leaders through significant engagement and outreach. It added it has been approved by the Legislative Assembly Management Committee, which oversees its administration and operations. In 2023, Chouhan established the Speaker’s Indigenous Reconciliation Advisory Committee (SIRAC) to receive guidance from indigenous leaders on engaging with indigenous people and advancing reconciliation. In SIRAC’s first year, it included four indigenous leaders — Tsawwassen First Nation Executive Coun. Taylor Baker, Musqueam Indian Band Coun. Howard Grant, Squiala First Nation Chief David Jimmie, and Williams Lake First Nation Chief Willie Sellars.Baker and Grant joined Chouhan to release RAP at an event held at the Parliament Buildings. Other guests included First Nations Leadership Council and Songhees and Esquimalt Nation representatives and BC MLAs. “I am incredibly pleased to see the legislative assembly commit to taking bold action and building a new relationship with indigenous peoples across British Columbia through tabling the Reconciliation Action Plan,” said Baker. “I commend the Speaker for taking the time to visit First Nations communities across the province to learn about their histories and perspectives and then apply those learnings to develop a coherent plan of action that will lead to more inclusivity of indigenous peoples in and around the legislative assembly.” Grant said the Legislative Assembly of BC “is intended to be the people’s house and for a long time, the people’s house conveyed a truth that did not acknowledge indigenous peoples.”“The legislative assembly’s Reconciliation Action Plan acknowledges the truth of what indigenous peoples have endured and its tabling signifies the first brick to rebuild the collective people’s house,” said Grant. It pointed out RAP is the first document of its kind released by a Canadian parliamentary institution. Some of the actions the legislative assembly it committed include issuing an official apology to First Nations in BC, incorporating indigenous customs and cultures into its rules, practices and symbols, and developing a plan for a memorial garden to commemorate the legacy of residential schools. The Legislative Assembly of BC will continue to engage and collaborate with indigenous people and take particular actions to implement each of the plan’s commitments. Its clerk will be mandated to implement the plan, ensuring all MLAs and staff have opportunities to support and participate in reconciliation activities and commitments. Crown-Indigenous Relations confirmed on Thursday it had engaged in significant spending to try and uncover the truth of potential unmarked graves at the Kamloops Indian Residential School. READ MORE: No bodies found after spending $8 million searching for bodies at Kamloops Residential SchoolDespite the allocation of $7.9 million for this purpose, no remains have been recovered, and there has been no public disclosure of how the funds were used. Crown-Indigenous Relations spokesperson Carolane Gratton confirmed the allocation of $7.9 million for various endeavors, including fieldwork, record searches, and securing the grounds.