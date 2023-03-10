In response to reported threats and intimidation, the Nelson Public Library says it has cancelled its drag story time event.
The event was scheduled for this Saturday.
Library staff said in a statement that it recognizes the “rights of individuals to protest,” however recent messages have, by staff’s analysis, gone too far.
“When protests turn to threats and intimidation tactics aimed toward the staff and the story tellers, the safety of library patrons, public, and the staff take precedence,” said staff in a statement.
“The Nelson Public Library remains committed to our values of equity, diversity, and inclusion by supporting and representing all members of our communities. We believe access to information is a fundamental right and strive to make our library space and services welcoming for everyone.”
Specific details regarding the threats weren't highlighted, and staff says information about the event that prompted the reported threats wasn’t disseminated by staff or anyone involved with the event, but rather people spreading “misinformation and untruths” on social media.
The library reiterates that the event is “family friendly,” focusing on “inclusiveness, kindness and acceptance, as well as promoting a love of reading," and geared toward those identifying as “LGBTQ2AI+."
