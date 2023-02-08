Feb. 7, 2023
BC government image.

The National Day for Truth and Reconciliation is set to become a statutory holiday in British Columbia, the province confirmed this week.

“Many British Columbians have been marking Orange Shirt Day with humility, respect, and reflection in their own ways for years,” said Premier David Eby Tuesday.

Reporter (BC)

Reid Small is a BC Reporter for the Western Standard and West Coast Standard based in the Vancouver Bureau. He has worked as a freelance photojournalist and in independent media.

(3) comments

Jerry Terpstra
Jerry Terpstra

Another colossal waist of tax dollars.

Report
MLC
MLC

It does cause some question as to whether the government (various levels) is aware there is a financial cost to the economy from statutory holidays. Perhaps they are and consistent with what political beings don't understand about money matters is that it does.

Report
Grinder
Grinder

Perfect, add the federal bill to censor what we watch online and force all streaming services to play only Canadian made films and documentaries that day . This will reinforce our microcephalic inability to use common sense to appreciate ALL Canadians as a country of people. Best to divide us into groups to make some feel good and the rest made to feel guilty of a narrative.

Report

