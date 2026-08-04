B.C. man sentenced to 10 years for 'brutal' stabbing of man who had shared intimate images of his wife

A B.C. man has been sentenced to ten years in prison after the "brutal" and "excessive" killing of a man who had had an affair with his wife and had released intimate images of her.Riza Jafari, 34, pled guilty to manslaughter after an incident where he stabbed a man, 40-year-old Fred Sangan, 35 times in Metro Vancouver, eventually killing him.The incident occurred after Sangan and Jafari's wife, Hatice Haydari, had engaged in an extramarital affair where Sangan had obtained intimate images of her and, in an attempt to shame her, sent these images to family and friends."In the days leading up to the killing, Mr. Sangan and his partner, Sophia Soltani, created a fake social media account in Ms. Haydari's name and sent links to various family members of Ms. Haydari," court documents read.The incident occurred when Haydari and Sangan had decided to meet, with Haydari "hoping to persuade him to turn over the photos and videos to her and to cease his campaign to shame her.".Court documents reveal that when Haydari and Jafari were on their way to meet with Sangan, they both had concealed knives on them.After Haydari got into Sangan's car, she grabbed his phone and threw it out the window, causing Sangan to slap her and grab "her neck and face area."Seeing this, Jafari "exited his car and moved at pace toward the driver's door of the Sangan vehicle. He slipped his knife from his left sleeve into his hand as he did so."Jafari, having reached the car, then stabbed Sangan's torso multiple times as he was attempting to leave the car. Haydari reportedly yelled for Jafari to stop but was unsuccessful.After a lull in the fighting Sangan said he was going to kill Jafari, prompting Jafari to continue his assault. At this point Haydari then begins stabbing Sangan in the back and shoulder area, encouraged by her husband."Some tripartite wrestling ensued during which Ms. Haydari in particular can be seen stabbing Mr. Sangan in the back and shoulder area. Mr. Jafari can be heard encouraging Ms. Haydari to assault Mr. Sangan saying, "Hit him, Narges", which is Ms. Haydari's first name.".After Sangan had been stabbed an inordinate amount of times, Jafari finally relented but then returned to the body, whispered something in his ear, and stabbed him again before taking a photo of his body on the ground.He sent the photo to Sangan's wife with the message, "You're next, don't choke." After seeing a group of people approaching them "carrying pipes and sticks," they got in their car and fled, later returning to the scene of the crime to turn themselves in.Justice Michael Tammen called the violence of the killing "grossly disproportionate," pointing to the "extremely high" number of stab wounds and the sending of a photo of Sangan's body to his wife alongside the threatening message.The Crown sought a sentence of 11 to 12 years, while Jafari's defence asked for a more lenient sentence of four years.Justice Tammen sentenced Jafari to ten years in prison but, given his time already served, will actually work out to around six years and ten months.