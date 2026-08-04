BC

B.C. man sentenced to 10 years for 'brutal' stabbing of man who had shared intimate images of his wife

Riza Jafari has been sentenced to ten years for manslaughter after killing Fred Sangan, the man who had been having an extramarital affair with his wife
Vancouver Police Department
Vancouver Police DepartmentScreenshot: YouTube
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