BC mayor says he will not lead merged United-Conservative party

Port Coquitlam, BC, Mayor Brad West said there is never a dull moment in the province’s politics after speculation he was looking at leading a merged United-Conservative party. While West appreciates the interest in his future, he said his plan “is to be the best Dad I can be to my two sons, the best husband I can be to my wife, and the best Mayor I can be to the people of Port Coquitlam.”“If that ever changes, you’ll hear from me!” tweeted West on Wednesday..BC United leader Kevin Falcon confirmed on Tuesday discussions are taking place in private with the Conservatives about merging the two parties to see if they can beat the NDP. READ MORE: Kevin Falcon says he is speaking with BC Conservatives about merger“Egos need to be put aside,” said Falcon. .Falcon said these talks are focusing on finding common ground. When it comes to names, he said the Conservatives have an advantage over United. Sources said to Global News on Wednesday business leaders and political organizers have spoken with West about becoming the leader of a merged United-Conservative party. While he was considering the option, it would have required Falcon and Conservative leader John Rustad to resign from their positions. “He has hitched his brand on being a little bit populist, a little bit common sense,” said University of British Columbia political science professor Gerald Baier to Global.