BC

BC MLA likens NDP indigenous policy to Nazi ‘blood and soil’ ideology

Tara Armstrong withdrew the remark in the legislature during debate on the K’ómoks Treaty Act after being called out, but quickly doubled down on the comparison in a series of X posts.
Tara Armstrong
Tara ArmstrongIllustration by Jarryd Jäger, Western Standard
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Bc
Bcpoli
David Eby
Undrip
Nazi
Dallas Brodie
DRIPA
Tara Armstromg

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news