BC MLA likens NDP indigenous policy to Nazi ‘blood and soil’ ideology

VANCOUVER — An independent British Columbia MLA withdrew her remarks in the Legislative Assembly on Thursday likening the NDP government’s indigenous policy to “blood and soil” ideology only to double down on the comments on social media shortly thereafter..Independent MLA for Kelowna-Lake Country-Coldstream Tara Armstrong made the comments Thursday during second reading debate on the K’ómoks Treaty Act — legislation that would ratify a treaty between the BC government and the K’ómoks First Nation.“It promotes UNDRIP’s blood and soil theory that people with indigenous ancestry have their own inherent rights, based upon what are described as inextricable links to the land,” Armstrong said in the legislature, referring to the proposed treaty and the BC NDP’s indigenous policies more broadly.The phrase “blood and soil,” or “Blut und Boden” in German, was a core slogan of Nazi ideology promoting racial purity and an ethnic group’s mystical connection to territory. The phrase was used extensively in Nazi agrarian, racial, and propaganda contexts, especially during the interwar period from the late 1920s through the 1930s when the regime was consolidating rural support and implementing early policies.Rising on an official point of order, independent MLA Elenore Sturko called the remarks “extremely offensive” and “disgusting,”.In response, the Speaker of the House Ran Chouhan denounced Armstrong's comments and requested she withdraw them.“Language that is offensive, inflammatory or that brings the house into disrepute is unparliamentary, regardless of the intent with which it is used,” Chouhan said Thursday afternoon.“The Chair's role is not to assess a member's personal beliefs or motivations but to ensure that debate is conducted in a manner that upholds order, respect and the reputation of the house.”When asked to withdraw the statement, Armstrong initially tried to explain further, before Chouhan cut her off and told her it was not up for debate.“I will withdraw,” Armstrong replied to the House, before doubling down on the comments in a series of Thursday X posts moments later..“The NDP are blood and soil nationalists for the indigenous. That's why they embedded UNDRIP, which is an ethno-nationalist declaration, into its two latest treaties,” Armstrong wrote in one post.BC Premier David Eby was quick to denounce her..No one should ever be allowed to stand in the BC Legislature to use Nazi rhetoric to argue a point. This a line that should never be crossed. Every party should immediately denounce this abhorrent comment,” the premier said.Even fellow independent MLA Dallas Brodie, herself known for making incendiary or controversial comments both in and outside of the House, decried Armstrong's comments as “Nazi rhetoric,” saying “this may be the one and only time (she) agrees with David Eby.”