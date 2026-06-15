B.C. MLA who accused Western Standard of racism is accused of racism

BURNABY — A clip has resurfaced of BC NDP MLA Rohini Arora urging non-indigenous British Columbians, and “white folks” in particular, to self-identify as “settlers,” “colonizers” or “uninvited guests,” drawing widespread accusations of anti-white racism..The clip shows Arora, who represents the riding of Burnaby East, speaking during a legislative statement on indigenous reconciliation in May 2025. She said that referring to oneself as a settler “is a signal to indigenous people that we understand the history of colonization” and urged all members to do the same. Arora has also defended or referenced terms such as “colonizer” and “uninvited guest,” particularly when addressing non-indigenous residents and “white folks.”Arora, who was born in Canada to parents who immigrated from India, has framed the language as a tool to highlight ongoing impacts of colonialism on First Nations, Métis and Inuit communities.The resurfacing of the comments has drawn widespread criticism from a bevy of online commentators, who accuse Arora of promoting anti-white racism, racial hierarchy, left-wing radicalism, and divisive identity politics. .Arora has, on multiple occassions, previously accused the Western Standard of racism for publishing articles critical of high levels of immigration from India and related policy debates, including an article on some Canadian politicians being practically unintelligible in spoken English..The resurfaced clip fits within a broader pattern of heated online exchanges involving the MLA. In March 2026, Arora responded to a OneBC staffer on X by writing, “Wyatt you’re so repressed. You want a woman like me so bad but will never get one because in the real world you freeze up the second we match your keyboard gangster energy. Go away, the adults are talking.” .The exchange followed claims by the staffer regarding past comments Arora had allegedly made about black economist Thomas Sowell. .Arora subsequently made her account private before it was restored to public, after which she continued one-sided public criticism of the Western Standard.Many have pointed to these incidents as evidence of a pattern of personal, increasingly unhinged, and inflammatory rhetoric from the MLA.