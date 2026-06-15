BC

B.C. MLA who accused Western Standard of racism is accused of racism

A clip has resurfaced of BC NDP MLA Rohini Arora urging non-indigenous British Columbians, and “white folks” in particular, to self-identify as “settlers,” “colonizers” or “uninvited guests,” drawing widespread accusations of anti-white racism.
Burnaby East NDP MLA Rohini Arora speaks in the B.C. Legislative Assembly.
Burnaby East NDP MLA Rohini Arora speaks in the B.C. Legislative Assembly.Courtesy of Kirk Lubimov (@KirkLubimov on X) via official BC Legislative Assembly video feed.
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Bc
Bcpoli
Racism
Cosmin Dzsurdzsa
Bryan Breguet
Bc Ndp
Colonialism
Barbara Kay
Wyatt Claypool
Geoff Russ
Rohini Arora
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