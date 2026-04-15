BC

BC MLAs debate K’ómoks Treaty one day after Eby’s DRIPA retreat

BC MLAs launched debate on the K’ómoks Treaty one day after Eby backed off DRIPA amendments. The “Living Agreement” faces immediate criticism over 80-per-cent territorial overlap with Wei Wai Kum and claims it makes UNDRIP permanent.
Premier David Eby
Premier David EbyPhoto: Jarryd Jäger, Western Standard
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Reconciliation
David Eby
Bc Ministry Of Indigenous Relations And Reconciliation
Undrip
BC NDP Premier David Eby
Spencer Chandra Herbert
DRIPA
Caroline Elliott
K’ómoks
Wei Wai Kum

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