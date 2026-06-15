BC

B.C. MLA’s questioning of Findlay’s income prompts doubts about her grasp on pensions

NDP MLA Rohini Arora appears to believe there’s something noteworthy about Kerry-Lynne Findlay receiving CPP and Old Age Security at age 71. She did not respond when asked to explain why.
Rohini Arora is the MLA for Burnaby East, a BC New Democratic Party member first elected in 2024, and currently serves as Deputy Chair of the BC Government Caucus.
Rohini Arora is the MLA for Burnaby East, a BC New Democratic Party member first elected in 2024, and currently serves as Deputy Chair of the BC Government Caucus.Rohini Arora, @reah4burnaby on X
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Bc
Bcpoli
David Eby
Canada Pension Plan
Bc Ndp
Peter Milobar
Old Age Security
Kerry-Lynne Findlay
Rohini Arora
George Chow
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