Nanaimo Aquatic Centre

Nanaimo Aquatic Centre (left). Janayh Wright with her husband, Ian Wright (right).

 Left image courtesy Province of BC, right image right courtesy Janayh Wright.

A Nanaimo mother is on a warpath after a biological male allegedly entered a women’s change room — wearing a wig — and attempted to look under the stall at her nine-year-old daughter.

Janayh Wright told the Western Standard she took her daughter and niece to the Nanaimo Aquatic Centre last Friday and, while they were in the change room, a man wearing a wig and face mask walked in without a towel or bag and began “loitering.”

Reporter (BC)

Reid Small is a BC Reporter for the Western Standard and West Coast Standard based in the Vancouver Bureau. He has worked as a freelance photojournalist and in independent media.

(5) comments

Straight Shooter
Straight Shooter

This whole stupid "I feel like a woman" thing is brought to us by the pedophile satanists.

They want to make pedophilia "normal", like in their twisted mind.

Report Add Reply
CalamityMarcy
CalamityMarcy

This whole business of letting any creep saying he "identifies as a woman into the girl's change room is asking for trouble...someone's going to get get hurt then what?

Report Add Reply
Boris Hall
Boris Hall

As if anyone didn’t know or anticipate this whole sick mess would be a magnet for pedophiles towards children's change room areas

But then I guess the “woke” consider children to be just collateral damage

Report Add Reply
guest50
guest50

I am sick and tired of having to publically and financially participate in this lets dress up and pretend game.

Report Add Reply
WCanada
WCanada

No one has the right to eyeball any child, end of story arrest whomever this individual is.

Report Add Reply

