BC mother-son Mounties share special shift as RCMP legacy passes on

Cpl. Madonna Saunderson, a 38-year veteran of the force, marked a memorable milestone as she worked her final shift alongside her son, Const. John Saunderson, fulfilling a bucket-list dream before her retirement.
