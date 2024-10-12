BC mother-son Mounties share special shift as RCMP legacy passes on

In an emotional and historic moment for one RCMP family, Cpl. Madonna Saunderson, a 38-year veteran of the force, marked a memorable milestone as she worked her final shift alongside her son, Const. John Saunderson, fulfilling a bucket-list dream before her retirement.For Cpl. Saunderson, originally from Newfoundland, the dream of patrolling with her son before ending her distinguished career came true on Monday, when the duo partnered up in Terrace, BC. After nearly four decades of service, this shift became a symbolic passing of the torch from mother to son, as Cpl. Saunderson reflected on her journey with the RCMP and shared her pride in her son's following in her footsteps.“I am very proud of John and wish him every success as he follows his dream just as I did all those years ago,” said Cpl. Saunderson. “It was an honour and a pleasure to work a shift with him today. Who knows, maybe one day he will get to pass the same torch on to his son or daughter.”Cpl. Saunderson’s RCMP career began in 1986, with her first posting in Prince George, BC, where she worked general duty for five years before transferring to Fraser Lake, becoming the first female officer stationed in that detachment. After meeting her husband, she remained there for seven years before moving back to Prince George, where she spent another 18 years, this time in Traffic Services. Her promotion to Corporal saw her serve as a road supervisor for the provincial team.In 2016, she transitioned into media relations, becoming the BC RCMP’s Media Relations Officer for the North District. Her son, John, joined the RCMP in 2023, undergoing training at Depot in Regina before being posted to Terrace in January 2024.For Cpl. Saunderson, the unique opportunity to share this final shift with her son provided a fitting conclusion to a long and rewarding career. As she looks ahead to retirement, her son’s career in the RCMP is just beginning, promising the continuation of a proud family legacy.“It’s been a great career, and I highly recommend it to anyone seeking a career in law enforcement,” she added.