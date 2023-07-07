The Mounties in BC are seeking public assistance after a series of human-caused wildfires near Sayward.
In June, the RCMP became aware that a series of wildfires near Sayward are believed to be human-caused and may have been intentionally set.
Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.
The most significant of these fires are the Newcastle Creek Fire, which is currently 230 hectares but is being held, and the recently discovered Browning Creek Fire, which is much closer to town and, as of 4 pm on Tuesday, was classified as out of control.
Other fires, since suppressed, were along the Memekay, White River and Big Tree Mainlines.
RCMP Island District General Investigations Section has taken control of the investigation, which is ongoing, the RCMP noted.
Sayward is 340 km north of Victoria.
Witnesses in the area of Browning Creek, just before its discovery, observed some quad riders nearby, said Staff Sergeant Kris Clark of the BC RCMP.
Police are looking to speak with anyone, including the riders, who may have seen anything suspicious in the area of the Browning Creek fire, or any of the other fires.
The BC RCMP said the investigation into fires that were intentionally set along the Nanaimo Parkway trail on Tuesday, July 4, is continuing, and police are still attempting to locate several key witnesses.
Officers responding to the fires indicated that they spoke to at least two adults who pointed out the suspect; one of whom chased after him and tried to extinguish the fire.
These individuals were in the affected area at around 12 pm and left shortly thereafter.
"Police are urgently attempting to locate these two witnesses as they may have evidence that is key in supporting charges against the suspect," said Constable Gary O’Brien of the Nanaimo RCMP.
If you have information on these fires and have not spoken with police, please call the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345.
With regard to the latest fire, investigators are looking for anyone with dashcam video from July 3, in the area between Sabre Road and Ryans Road.
Anyone with any information about any of the burning or suppressed wildfires in the Sayward area is asked to call the Island District General Investigations Section at 250-331-6010.
