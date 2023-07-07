Police say wildfires in BC human caused

RCMP Island District General Investigations Section has taken control of the investigation, which continues to advance the RCMP noted.

The Mounties in BC are seeking public assistance after a series of human-caused wildfires near Sayward.

In June, the RCMP became aware that a series of wildfires near Sayward are believed to be human-caused and may have been intentionally set.

